Ridly Greig admits he’s wrong: “I understand why they’re angry”.

Yesterday, Ridly Greig set the Canadiens on fire. The Ottawa Senators player tackled, as you know, Kirby Dach. And the whole of Montreal held its breath.

It changed the pace of the game, and it looked like… what it looked like. Quite simply.

But now, this morning, the main player has come back down to earth: he admits he was wrong. The man who spoke after learning that he wouldn’t have to face a potential suspension was more nuanced than yesterday, let’s say.

“It’s definitely a bad read on my part I can understand why they’d be pissed off,” Ridly Greig on his hit to Kirby Dach. “I had to keep my head up after that.” #Sens pic.twitter.com/vpu73KoIUr – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 2, 2024

In hindsight, he admits that he made an unfortunate reading of the situation. So he says he understands why the Habs players were angry yesterday throughout the prep game between the two clubs.But he held his head high afterwards.

We’ll give him this: Greig did the right thing this morning. He didn’t want to add fuel to the fire and he calmed things down a bit. Not everyone would have been able to do that.

But on the other hand, the fact remains that on the ice, he’s poison. And yesterday, everyone agreed that he didn’t want to dance when the Habs wanted to avenge Dach during the game.

It took… Dach for Greig to finally agree to answer.

Even though he gave a very kind answer, expect a lot of action Saturday night. It won’t take much to get the Habs going again next game. And that’s even if Dach doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against the Sens player.

#Habs Kirby Dach on #Sens Ridly Greig last night: “he kinda hits me pretty clean in the jaw… I don’t think it was a hockey play but shit happens… the second time same thing… he got both hands up and hit me in face – I just kinda snapped and had enough.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 2, 2024

Overtime

– Tij Iginla in junior.

Utah HC has sent sixth overall pick Tij Iginla back to WHL Kelowna. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 2, 2024

– I also noticed.

Another interesting item from the Habs doc. Kent Hughes is a very involved GM. At one point, he and Adam Nicholas try to change the position of Juraj Slafkovsky’s right hand on his stick when he shoots. He pulls out his cell phone and analyzes Juraj’s motion by… – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 2, 2024

– Indeed.

Logan Mailloux is not ready for the NHL! pic.twitter.com/2h2jqrLYQQ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 2, 2024

– Blue Jays: no change in GM position.[MLB Passion]

– Wow.