Ridly Greig admits he’s wrong: “I understand why they’re angry”.

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Ridly Greig admits he’s wrong: “I understand why they’re angry”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Yesterday, Ridly Greig set the Canadiens on fire. The Ottawa Senators player tackled, as you know, Kirby Dach. And the whole of Montreal held its breath.

It changed the pace of the game, and it looked like… what it looked like. Quite simply.

But now, this morning, the main player has come back down to earth: he admits he was wrong. The man who spoke after learning that he wouldn’t have to face a potential suspension was more nuanced than yesterday, let’s say.

In hindsight, he admits that he made an unfortunate reading of the situation. So he says he understands why the Habs players were angry yesterday throughout the prep game between the two clubs.

But he held his head high afterwards.

We’ll give him this: Greig did the right thing this morning. He didn’t want to add fuel to the fire and he calmed things down a bit. Not everyone would have been able to do that.

But on the other hand, the fact remains that on the ice, he’s poison. And yesterday, everyone agreed that he didn’t want to dance when the Habs wanted to avenge Dach during the game.

It took… Dach for Greig to finally agree to answer.

Even though he gave a very kind answer, expect a lot of action Saturday night. It won’t take much to get the Habs going again next game. And that’s even if Dach doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against the Sens player.


