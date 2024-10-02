Logan Mailloux: David Reinbacher’s injury gives him added importance

When David Reinbacher was drafted by the Canadiens in 2023, Logan Mailloux was coming off a big junior season. As for Justin Barron, he wasn’t seen as the saviour, but he was seen as a nice option on the right.

These three guys formed the club’s succession on the right of the blue line.

Because first-rate defensemen are important, and right-handers are a rare commodity, I was one of those who would have been happy to see the Habs draft an Artyom Levshunov in the last draft. Not at the expense of Ivan Demidov, of course, but we understand each other.

A year later, Justin Barron’s uneven performance and David Reinbacher’s injury mean that the depth on the right side of the system is thinner than ever.

To start the year in Montreal, the first two defensemen on the right should be Kaiden Guhle and David Savard. We’re talking about a left-hander and a veteran whose games are likely to be counted in the city.

And to me, that makes Mailloux, one of the few right-handed prospects among defensemen, even more important.

I’m not saying that the Ontarian has to become the club’s best right-handed defenseman (I agree with Scott Wheeler that the city is missing a big defenseman), but I feel that what’s been happening over the past few months has given Mailloux an advantage.

Even if he didn’t have a great training camp(the Habs love their camp, from what Radio-Canada reported), he should still have a good role with the Habs this year following his big year in Laval in 2023-2024.

Surprised by the coach’s choice of powerplay players on the blue line. Adam Engstrom and Justin Barron got ice time, Logan Mailloux did not. I think the writing is on the wall already for the 24. It’ll be Laval to start the season. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 1, 2024

And if he lives up to expectations in both Laval and Montreal, Mailloux can cement his place in the organization. He can put his camp behind him with a strong start to the season.

I’m not saying Mailloux isn’t tradeable since everyone, to some degree, is. But if Mailloux were to be traded, what would the future look like on the right?

Mailloux (and Barron, for that matter) has a chance to become relatively indispensable in town. Will he? Will he become the player the club wants to see on and off the ice?

