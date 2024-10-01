Salary cap of $92.5 million projected for 25-26 season

For the 24-25 season, the NHL salary cap has been set at $88 million.

This is an increase on last season’s level, when the cap was $83.5 million for the various NHL teams.

That said, in June we learned that the salary cap will increase to “just under $93 million” for the 25-26 season. New details were unveiled today.

At the NHL governors’ meeting, Gary Bettman said the league expects the salary cap to be $92.5 million.

There’s been no confirmation yet, because there are still financial details to be worked out, but it would still be a nice increase for the league’s various clubs if it stays that way:

Bettman says very early cap projection is $92.5M for 2025-26 NHL season – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 1, 2024

The NHL has wanted to increase its salary cap in recent years, but that was impossible when the pandemic hit.

The losses generated by COVID-19 put a stop to the league’s project, but that’s now settled and the NHL is ready to change things because the league is financially healthy.

So much the better!This is interesting news for Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens.The contracts of Slafkovsky and Guhle (signed this summer) will be on the Habs books, but with the cap increase, Kent Hughes will still have room to maneuver.

Above all, he’ll have the opportunity to be aggressive on the free agent market, and he’ll have the chance to make a big splash to improve Montreal’s roster.

It’s also worth noting that we don’t know what the league’s plan is for the 26-27 season at the moment in terms of the cap, but then again, the Habs could be one of the aggressive clubs because Carey Price’s contract runs out at the end of the 25-26 season.

It’s going to be exciting!

Overtime

– Interesting tweet:

Highest total value for a goalie contract in NHL history: $84m – Carey Price

$76m – Andrei Vasilevskiy

$70m – Sergei Bobrovsky

$67.5m – Rick Dipietro

$66m – Ilya Sorokin

$64m – Roberto Luongo

$62.4m – the contract Swayman rejected Great company for a guy with 132 career games. pic.twitter.com/MNQxHWA3GR – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 1, 2024

– The result is cool .

we left our camera in the gym, and we’re not complaining we left our camera in the gym and aren’t complaining#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/F9Xk9DqwNy – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2024

– That’s a good one.

– That’s right.