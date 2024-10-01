Only two to three months’ absence for Patrik Laine

Oh, how happy Canadien fans will be with this news!We finally have some news about Patrik Laine.

The forward dodged a bullet… and suffered a sprained left knee.

He won’t need surgery and should miss two to three months.

Forward Patrik Laine is suffering from a sprained left knee which will not require surgery. His rehabilitation period is expected to last two to three months. Forward Patrik Laine sustained a sprain to his left knee that will not require surgery. His rehabilitation period is… pic.twitter.com/sEPrSPDGHH – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2024

Great news!

Everyone was waiting for the verdict and let’s just say it’s a relief because we were all expecting the worst in the case of the forward.

After all, everyone was worried after seeing him holding his knee like that after being dangerously hit by Cédric Paré.

This will help calm things down a bit, because even though the season hasn’t started yet, many thought it was already over if Laine had to miss the whole campaign.

Now, he’ll be able to return to action around December/January, and it won’t be too late for the Canadiens’ season.

The goal is to progress, after all… And it was going to be difficult if Laine wasn’t able to play.

More details to come…