Oliver Kapanen’s test on the wing tonight is no mean feat

Have you seen the line-up for tonight’s game against Ottawa?

If you haven’t, you’ll know that the Canadiens’ first line and Alex Newhook won’t be in uniform. Kirby Dach will be there… with Joshua Roy and Joel Armia at his side.

A good test for the Québécois.

Today’s Habs trios. Roy-Dach-Armia

Barré-Boulet-Dvorak-Kapanen

Heineman-Evans-Gallagher

Pezzetta-Condotta-Tuch Engstrom-Savard

Struble-Barron

Xhekaj-Mailloux Primeau – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) October 1, 2024

But the injury to Patrik Laine (who we’re still waiting to hear from, by the way) doesn’t just open up a spot on the top-6: it also opens up a spot in the line-up in general.

Right now, we feel that Emil Heineman and Oliver Kapanen have a real chance of fighting for a spot. Both will be playing with guys who have mass pro mileage tonight in the middle of the offensive line-up.More and more, you get the sense that Kapanen is a popular name in town.

Jeff Gorton, who recently appeared on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, said that the Habs want to keep Kapanen in training camp as long as possible.

"Oliver Kapanen is a guy who's come here & played really well & has opened our eyes. We have a situation with him where we have him for camp & if he doesn't make our (Habs) team, he's gotta go back to Sweden . We'll probably take him…we'll keep him as long as we can to make…

The feeling I get is that the Habs want to keep him.

Because he has great experience in Europe and is very responsible, you can see how he can work his way into the Habs lineup. He’s good and it shows.

But as the center is busy, if he can manage on the wing, that would make him a versatile player who can help the Habs in many game situations and who can bring depth to the center. That would make him very useful.

That’s why tonight’s test is so important.

Speaking of Kapanen, Martin St-Louis said that the club’s system means that a winger doesn’t just play along the boards. If Kapanen is the first to fall back, for example, he’ll end up at center by default for some time on the ice.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on his performance tonight… bearing in mind that Nick Suzuki once played wing early in his career.

– How’s it going, Kirby?

c'est l'histoire de kirby et sa rondelle… the story of kirby and his puck…

– Martin St-Louis likes what he sees from Adam Engstrom.

"He's playing with a lot of confidence." At this point in camp, we're not really talking about Adam Engstrom anymore (who's had his ups and downs in recent weeks.) But Martin St-Louis, who never speaks for anything, seems to hold him in very high regard.

– Interesting.

The Braves are going to be tired for their series.

