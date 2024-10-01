Laine: The Canadiens are still waiting to see if he will need surgery

The news is in for David Reinbacher: the defender underwent knee surgery this morning and will miss five or six months of activity.But what about Patrik Laine, you might ask?

The answer is this: radio silence on the forward’s case.

In fact, there’s one thing we do know at the moment, if Frank Seravalli is to be believed.

Oof. Tough blow for #GoHabsGo: Canadiens announce defenseman David Reinbacher underwent surgery on his left knee this morning. He’ll be out 5-6 months. Awaiting decision now – surgery or not for Patrik Laine. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 1, 2024

The Canadiens are still waiting to see if Laine will need surgery:

That’s a bit optimistic.

If Laine doesn’t have to go under the knife, it’s safe to assume that his injury won’t be major, but it’s important to remember that the chances of this happening are slim, according to Dr. Grewal.

He reckons that the chances of a major injury are close to 100%, after all…

It’s hard to say, because since yesterday, several experts have been saying different things.

Tony Marinaro has said that Laine and Reinbacher’s knee injuries are serious (he’s right about Rhino at the moment)…

Stu Cowan opened the door for Laine to return to action this season…

Steve Kouleas tweeted that Laine will be out “at least” for the rest of 2024…

That said, everyone who spoke since yesterday seemed to be saying that Laine was even more serious than Reinbacher.

If that’s the case… What’s it going to be like for Laine, if Reinbacher has to miss 5 or 6 months?

At the same time, if the Canadiens are reluctant to have Laine operated on and Reinbacher has already been, we don’t know whether it’s more serious or not…

So here’s the conclusion: we don’t know much yet, and we’ll have to wait and see what the Habs announce. Still, it’s simple!

Martin St. Louis said that the callups of Luke Tuch and Lucas Condotta, while it’s an additional opportunity for them, was primarily to manage workloads. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 1, 2024

