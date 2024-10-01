Joshua Roy to play with Kirby Dach tonight

Joshua Roy to play with Kirby Dach tonightAuteur: Andrew Taylor
Even though tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators will take place at the Bell Centre, don’t expect to see a line-up anywhere close to the one we’ll see on October 9.
Because, if today’s practice is anything to go by, the first line (Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky) won’t be in action. Is this a hint that we won’t be sending Slaf out with Kirby Dach in the short term?
But whether Kirby Dach plays on the first or second line tonight, what we wanted to see in practice was who he’d be skating with.
It’s unclear who will replace Patrik Laine on the top-6, but it’s interesting to note that Joshua Roy (a top-6 candidate in Jeff Gorton’s eyes) and Joel Armia practiced with Dach in preparation for tonight’s game.
Of course, Alex Newhook isn’t here for tonight’s game. The Avalanche veteran is more than ever expected to start the season on the top-6.
Today’s Habs trios.
Roy-Dach-Armia
Barré-Boulet-Dvorak-Kapanen
Heineman-Evans-Gallagher
Pezzetta-Condotta-Tuch
Engstrom-Savard
Struble-Barron
Xhekaj-Mailloux
Primeau
– J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) October 1, 2024
Alex Barré-Boulet finds himself on a line with Christian Dvorak at center… and Oliver Kapanen on the wing. This is clearly a test to see how he fares. Emil Heineman, with Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher, is also being tested.
Defensively, Kaiden Guhle isn’t ready to return to action and guys like Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson are absent. David Savard is the only veteran to play tonight: he’ll be with Adam Engstrom.
Overtime
– Like it or not?
I’m told Montreal’s new professional women’s soccer team has chosen its name. They’ll be called: ROSES FC
Been told Montreal’s women’s professional soccer team will be called: ROSES FC @BPMSportsRadio
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) October 1, 2024