After making a few cuts in recent days, the Habs are backtracking.The club announced that Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch had been recalled by the Habs. This was announced on the day of a preparatory game (against the Ottawa Senators).

Will they play tonight? It’s safe to assume so.

The question is, did the club want to add some weight to its lineup? Presumably, the answer is yes, the way we see it.

After all, Ottawa knows how to play physical on the ice…

