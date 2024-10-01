Jeremy Swayman: trade rumors in Elliotte Friedman’s ear for weeks

The Bruins have a problem in front of the net.

My colleague Maxime Truman used to say that things change fast in hockey… and the Bruins are proving it. After enjoying a surplus of goaltenders in the playoffs as recently as last spring, they have a hole right now.

Linus Ullmark was traded to make room for Jeremy Swayman, but the goalie is a restricted free agent and won’t sign. The result? Neither of them will be in front of the Bruins’ net in next week’s season opener.

You might say that Swayman still belongs to the Bruins, and that as soon as his contract is signed, this will be a problem of the past.

But the point is, the more time passes, the less certain we are that Swayman has a future in Boston. And that’s even if he wants to stay and the club wants to keep him in town.

Yesterday’s public negotiations with Cam Neely and the goalie’s clan’s denial of the club’s $64 million offer made it clear that things aren’t going well. The fact that Swayman’s agent asked for a break to think things over is another good indication.

There are two ways of looking at this. You can say it’s just business and everything will work out. I have my doubts about that…

Cam Neely throws down $64M. Lewis Gross calls it fiction. Business. https://t.co/9eUqHfDblK – Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) October 1, 2024

However, we can also start thinking about the very real possibility that there may be big problems and that the future of the cherub may not be in Boston.

And that’s where Elliotte Friedman comes in.

The very credible Sportsnet whistleblower has written a paper on the subject. And in his eyes, the goalie is undoubtedly insulted that Bruins management decided to publicize the matter yesterday.

Friedman also mentioned that two weeks ago, he started hearing trade rumors. The Bruins were closing the door on calls from other teams, but it’s still worth mentioning.

What’s shaking with Swayman?https://t.co/vwnEgpDAl0 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2024

The tipster wonders if things have changed, and points out that as a restricted free agent, other teams have the right to talk to him. “They know what Swayman wants” in terms of a contract, he added.

Is a hostile offer sheet possible? After all, the Bruins don’t seem to want more than $8 million a year. Would the club match any offer? Who knows.

Could a club threaten the Bruins with an offer sheet to convince them to make a deal?

Note that Paul Bissonnette, who was insulted by the Bruins GM in recent weeks following his information on the Swayman file, would like to see the goalie in Detroit. And so it begins…

Woah woah woah. I would love to see him in Detroit. That doesn’t mean it’s happening. I just think it’s crazy to start an 8 year relationship like this. This isn’t exactly normal procedure. When’s the last time this happened??? – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

