On Saturday night, the Habs saw David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine go down fighting. It was a catastrophe for the club, which saw two players suffer major injuries.

That’s the worst thing that can happen in a warm-up game.

And tonight, the club was back in action… and once again, it saw a player go down fighting.

A late hit by Ridly Greig results in Kirby Dach leaving the game. #GoHabsGo Interference is the call. pic.twitter.com/c3WgSldwJk – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 1, 2024

This time, it was Kirby Dach who retired to the dressing room with an injury.He was the victim of a blow to the head by Ridly Greig.

