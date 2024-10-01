Patrik Laine: Knowing that he won’t be missing (almost) 2 years of activity is great news

It’s always a bummer to see a player go down in battle, especially with the Canadiens.

But in Laine’s case, even though he’ll have to miss two to three months with his knee, it’s still pretty bad news.

For the player, at least, it must be a real relief.

I say that because the forward’s last NHL game was on December 14, 2023 (he actually scored a goal in that game).

That said, could you imagine his reaction if he’d been told he’d have to miss the entire season starting soon?

He would have had to go almost two years without playing a single game in the National League… And that would have been so hard on his morale.

Missing a full year of activity is (really) different from missing almost two :

Knowing that Laine will be able to play by the end of January (that’s the worst that’s expected of his two- to three-month rehab), it’s a game-changer for the Habs.

And it changes things for a few habs players.

Because between now and Laine’s return to the line-up, other guys will have a chance to shine.

They’ll have to make the most of every opportunity to win points, because Laine should be back in the top-6 when he’s healthy and back on his feet.

That could take some time, though. He was already rusty at training camp and he’s going to be even more so when he gets back.

But I have a feeling he’ll be ready to put in the effort needed to get back in the game, just as he did before his injury:

We know that Patrik Laine needs to get back in the game. But he’s working to make it happen. First player to hit the ice this morning for practice (10:30am). @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/1cdoRy2DtQ – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2024

Other guys will have to step up during Laine’s absence, and that’s what I think will be interesting to follow between now and the sniper ‘s return to the lineup.

And who knows. Maybe some players will take the opportunity to establish themselves as important pieces in Martin St-Louis’ line-up…

Overtime

