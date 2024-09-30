Skip to content
Tony Marinaro: “I’m told that Laine and Reinbacher’s knee injuries are serious”.

Credit: Getty Images
The more things go on, the more we fear the worst for David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine.

Tony Marinaro seems to have some information about their respective injuries, and if his information is anything to go by, it’s far from positive.

In a tweet, Marinaro reports that Laine AND Reinbacher’s knee injuries are serious… And that they’ll have to be out for “a very long time”.

Usually, when Tony Marinaro reports information like this… He doesn’t speak out of turn.

For his part, Steve Kouleas tweeted that according to his sources, Laine will be out “at least” for the rest of 2024 :

Right.

Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see the test results to come to an official conclusion.

But Jeff Gorton, who was on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test this afternoon, had a word to say about the situation, saying that the reason it’s taking so long right now is because the Habs are consulting with different professionals to get an official verdict on the two players.

It could take a few days. – Jeff Gorton

The Habs organization wants to take the time to examine the situation properly, and that’s normal.

We’re all anxious to know the verdict… But we need the right verdict, and that’s what can be tricky to get.

As a final reminder, the Canadiens leave for Mont-Tremblant on Wednesday morning, after training in Brossard.

That said, will we have any news by then? I wouldn’t be surprised…


