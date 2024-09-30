Éric Gélinas to attend Laval Rocket camp (as guest player)Auteur: cbrown
You probably remember Éric Gélinas.
We’re talking about a great defenseman who was drafted in the 2nd round by the Devils (2009) and is renowned for the quality of his slap shot.
Gélinas left for Europe after that, and has done a bit of a tour of the leagues in recent years. He did a stint in the KHL, played in Sweden, made a brief return to the AHL before returning to Sweden, played the last two seasons of his career in Switzerland…
So, he’s been around quite a bit.
But now he’ll be in Quebec in the next few days because he’s been offered an interesting proposition.
The news is interesting because, at 33, Gélinas has a lot of experience.
That said… it’s perhaps on the ice that it could cause problems.
- The defenseman hasn’t played much in recent years.
- His offensive production has also plummeted in recent years.
I wonder if David Reinbacher’s injury has anything to do with Gélinas’ invitation to camp.
Gélinas could be called upon to do so because of his experience, but that’s far from guaranteed too.
