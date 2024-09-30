The odds of a major injury are close to 100%, says Dr. Grawal

We don’t yet have any further information on Patrik Laine’s injury.

The Habs haven’t announced anything yet, at least.

Should he have to undergo surgery, I would expect Laine to be back healthy in time for the start of next season. – Dr. Grewal

Dr. Harjas Grewal discussed the matter in an interview with TVA Sports, as Nicolas Cloutier reported in a recent article.What you need to know is that Dr. Grewal considers the probability of a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury to be close to 100%.He also believes there is a 50% chance of a torn ACL, which would be the worst-case scenario because he would have to miss the whole season due to surgery.This would really be a blow and hard news for the Canadiens to swallow.

But as Nicolas Cloutier’s article also points out, there’s also a world in which Laine’s injury isn’t “too” serious.

Until we get a full diagnosis of Patrik Laine’s condition, Dr. Harjas Grewal has weighed in on the implications of the knee blow received by the Canadiens’ forward. Worst case scenario, glimmer of hope https://t.co/eJ4AWj07 Fw – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 30, 2024

At this level, Dr. Grewal speaks of a possible bone contusion:

Let’s take the case of Kirby Dach as an example.

The Canadiens’ forward had fractured his anterior cruciate ligament AND medial collateral ligament, ending his season just two games in.

This had an impact on the Habs’ campaign because Dach’s injury was difficult for his teammates to see. The team’s morale was affected, which is why Kent Hughes refers to the club as one big family.

That said, reading what Dr. Grewal said… It sounds like it’s hard to be optimistic right now.

Especially when you look at the footage again and see the knee and leg bending that way.