Cam Neely on Jeremy Swayman: “I’d have 64 million good reasons to play”.

Frustration begins to mount in Boston.

The fact that Jeremy Swayman, the organization’s #1 goalie, hasn’t signed a contract for the start of the season is really starting to have an impact on the rest of the club.

First of all, it’s probably too late to have Swayman as goalie for the first game. Joonas Korpisalo is really lining up for the club’s opening game at this point.

Sweeney notes that at this stage of camp, it might be “unlikely” that Swayman would be ready to go for Boston’s season opener. Montgomery adds on Korpisalo: “Right now he’s going to be our Game 1 starter.” – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 30, 2024

But what about the contract?

The more time passes, the more we understand that the goalkeeper is greedy. And now Cam Neely, the club’s president, has come out with a big quote that says a lot about how he feels.

If I were him, I’d have 64 million good reasons to play. – Cam Neely on Jeremy Swayman

Of course, it doesn’t exactly take a seasoned detective to figure out that the Bruins have offered an eight-year contract valued at $8 million a year.

And you also have to understand that the president is angry that it’s not enough. For all the executives who say they don’t negotiate in the public arena, here’s one who did.

Neely was asked if he believes Swayman is trying to “reset the goalie market”. “I do .” https://t.co/5X0mn6IGr5 – Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 30, 2024

In the eyes of the President, who seems as on edge as his GM has been in recent weeks, the goalie seems to want to raise the bar for other NHL goalies in terms of salary.Is this reality? Who knows.

The Bruins say the goalie wants to stay and the club doesn’t seem to want to trade him. However, you get the feeling that at this point, everyone wants to see the goalie on the ice with everyone else.

Will the issue leave its mark? We’ll see.

Overtime

– Sad news.

Dikembe Mutombo has died of brain cancer, aged just 58.

When I was younger, his big, hoarse voice made an impression on me! #NBA

And this: pic.twitter.com/44SqqA2QRS – Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) September 30, 2024

– A look back at the Presidents Cup. [BPM Sports]

– Indeed.