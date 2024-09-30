Skip to content
Cam Neely on Jeremy Swayman: “I’d have 64 million good reasons to play”.

Credit: Getty Images
Frustration begins to mount in Boston.

The fact that Jeremy Swayman, the organization’s #1 goalie, hasn’t signed a contract for the start of the season is really starting to have an impact on the rest of the club.

First of all, it’s probably too late to have Swayman as goalie for the first game. Joonas Korpisalo is really lining up for the club’s opening game at this point.

But what about the contract?

The more time passes, the more we understand that the goalkeeper is greedy. And now Cam Neely, the club’s president, has come out with a big quote that says a lot about how he feels.

If I were him, I’d have 64 million good reasons to play. – Cam Neely on Jeremy Swayman

Of course, it doesn’t exactly take a seasoned detective to figure out that the Bruins have offered an eight-year contract valued at $8 million a year.

And you also have to understand that the president is angry that it’s not enough. For all the executives who say they don’t negotiate in the public arena, here’s one who did.

In the eyes of the President, who seems as on edge as his GM has been in recent weeks, the goalie seems to want to raise the bar for other NHL goalies in terms of salary.

Is this reality? Who knows.

The Bruins say the goalie wants to stay and the club doesn’t seem to want to trade him. However, you get the feeling that at this point, everyone wants to see the goalie on the ice with everyone else.

Will the issue leave its mark? We’ll see.


Overtime

– Sad news.

– A look back at the Presidents Cup. [BPM Sports]

– Indeed.

