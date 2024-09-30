Skip to content
Swayman’s agent: “We’re extremely disappointed. The Bruins never offered $64 million.

Swayman’s agent: “We’re extremely disappointed. The Bruins never offered $64 million.
Credit: Getty Images

I’ve got 64 million reasons why I’d play right now.

This sentence came out of the mouth of Boston Bruins GM Cam Neely this morning, in reference to Jeremy Swayman’s upcoming contract.

We know that negotiations between Swayman and the Bruins are not progressing, and Neely wanted to send a public message to his player.

The problem? The goalie’s agent posted a message saying that his client had never received such an offer.

Lewis Gross, who represents Swayman, maintains that the goalie’s clan is ” extremelydisappointed by Neely’s comments.

And that he and Swayman will sit down in the next few days to see what the plan is for the future.

Hey boy…

Earlier in the evening, Paul Bissonnette took to Twitter to tell everyone to get the popcorn ready for the end of the Swayman case.

Biz may be controversial… but he seems to be right about this:

I have a feeling it’s not looking good for the Bruins going forward.

They traded Ullmark to Ottawa before they even signed Swayman, and now they could be without a number one goalie if Swayman decides to leave and ask for a trade because management is lying and doing as they please.

I don’t know about you, but Joonas Korpisalo is not a 1st NHL goalie in my eyes…

The Bruins need to find a solution quickly, and that sounds complicated, especially when you hear Swayman’s agent making a similar exit.

So my question is this: will Jeremy Swayman be playing in Boston for the first game of the NHL season (in a week and a half)… Or will he be wearing another club’s uniform?

