Swayman's agent: "We're extremely disappointed. The Bruins never offered $64 million.
I’ve got 64 million reasons why I’d play right now.
This sentence came out of the mouth of Boston Bruins GM Cam Neely this morning, in reference to Jeremy Swayman’s upcoming contract.
The problem? The goalie’s agent posted a message saying that his client had never received such an offer.
Lewis Gross, who represents Swayman, maintains that the goalie’s clan is ” extremely ” disappointed by Neely’s comments.
– SPM (@SPMsports) September 30, 2024
Biz may be controversial… but he seems to be right about this:
This Swayman stuffs is about to pop. I would love him in Detroit. I’m hearing statement from Swayman’s agent coming. Get the popcorn ready. NHL season off to a HUUUUUGE start.
– Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024
I have a feeling it’s not looking good for the Bruins going forward.
I don’t know about you, but Joonas Korpisalo is not a 1st NHL goalie in my eyes…
The Bruins need to find a solution quickly, and that sounds complicated, especially when you hear Swayman’s agent making a similar exit.
So my question is this: will Jeremy Swayman be playing in Boston for the first game of the NHL season (in a week and a half)… Or will he be wearing another club’s uniform?
Bruins fans right now… pic.twitter.com/ouOUCMcto9
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) September 30, 2024
