Swayman’s agent: “We’re extremely disappointed. The Bruins never offered $64 million.

I’ve got 64 million reasons why I’d play right now.

This sentence came out of the mouth of Boston Bruins GM Cam Neely this morning, in reference to Jeremy Swayman’s upcoming contract.

We know that negotiations between Swayman and the Bruins are not progressing, and Neely wanted to send a public message to his player.

The problem? The goalie’s agent posted a message saying that his client had never received such an offer.

Lewis Gross, who represents Swayman, maintains that the goalie’s clan is ” extremely ” disappointed by Neely’s comments.

And that he and Swayman will sit down in the next few days to see what

Hey boy…

Earlier in the evening, Paul Bissonnette took to Twitter to tell everyone to get the popcorn ready for the end of the Swayman case.

Biz may be controversial… but he seems to be right about this:

This Swayman stuffs is about to pop. I would love him in Detroit. I’m hearing statement from Swayman’s agent coming. Get the popcorn ready. NHL season off to a HUUUUUGE start. – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

I have a feeling it’s not looking good for the Bruins going forward.

They traded Ullmark to Ottawa before they even signed Swayman, and now they could be without a number one goalie if Swayman decides to leave and ask for a trade because management is lying and doing as they please.

I don’t know about you, but Joonas Korpisalo is not a 1st NHL goalie in my eyes…

The Bruins need to find a solution quickly, and that sounds complicated, especially when you hear Swayman’s agent making a similar exit.

So my question is this: will Jeremy Swayman be playing in Boston for the first game of the NHL season (in a week and a half)… Or will he be wearing another club’s uniform?

