Stu Cowan opens the door: Laine could return to the game before the end of the season

The goal this year for the Habs is to be #InTheMix, but that could be difficult if Patrik Laine isn’t there to help the club on the ice.

He’s seriously injured, and is expected to miss a very, very long time. In fact, based on Tony Marinaro’s information, that’s what it sounds like.

Hearing #Habs Patrik Laine could be out 4-6 months. Nothing confirmed yet by team. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 30, 2024

But Stu Cowan brings a little more positivity to the issue: according to his information, Laine could miss 4 to 6 months of activity due to his injury.

If Laine misses 4 months, he’d be able to return to action in late January/February.

That’s a game-changer.

After all, you have to wonder if the Habs will still have the opportunity at that point to make the playoffs.

If Laine comes back and the Habs are in the picture, adding a talented player could help. But don’t forget that the forward will return to the game as rusty as ever.

He’s already rusty right now… and he’ll be even worse when he comes back from his injury.

There’s also another question that comes to mind.

If Laine misses 4 months and is able to return to action before the end of the season… Could this prompt Kent Hughes to look for another talented player to replace him?

Let me explain: Carey Price is not currently on the LTIR. Kent Hughes would have the opportunity to place Price on the long-term injured list to get his hands on a big-money forward.

And when Laine returns, he’ll have one more weapon up front for the Habs.

Kent Hughes’ smile, if it happens, will look like this:

Patrik Laine’s injury is hurting – and will hurt – the Habs.

But if the player can return to action before the season even ends, that’ll be something at least.

Overtime

It would be great news (especially) for him, for the organization and for Habs fans.

