Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Roy in Laine’s place on the 2nd line: listening to Jeff Gorton, it’s far from impossible.

 Auteur: cbrown
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Roy in Laine’s place on the 2nd line: listening to Jeff Gorton, it’s far from impossible.
Credit: Getty Images

Patrik Laine’s injury opens up a spot in the Canadiens’ offensive lineup.

We’re heading for a battle between Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman for a spot, because both have been doing relatively well since the start of camp.

Jeff Gorton(Sick Podcast – The Eye Test) praised Kapanen, saying that the center opened the eyes of the organization. It proves he’s playing the right way:

Jeff Gorton followed up by talking about Joshua Roy, and that’s where the discussion got pretty interesting.

Speaking of Roy, Gorton said that the Québécois “might” get a bigger chair this season… And what that tells me is that Roy might actually get a chance to start the season on the team’s 2nd line alongside Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.

That would make sense:

I think Joshua Roy is a guy who could find himself in a bigger role. – Jeff Gorton

Joshua Roy isn’t the most experienced guy in the National League, but he has qualities that can be used on a top-6.

He’s smart, and he’s offensive enough to find ways to produce in the NHL.

The forward needs to be more involved on the ice consistently, but there are results when the effort is there:

Jeff Gorton also had good things to say about Lane Hutson.

The Habs VP confided that management is even more impressed by the defenseman every time he steps on the ice… Because he never stops improving and because his talent is exceptional.

It all adds up to one thing: Hutson may only have two games under his belt in the NHL, but he’s already highly regarded within the Habs organization.


Overtime

– 50,000 is a lot of food!

– Let’s see…

– Good question!

– The match was spectacular.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content