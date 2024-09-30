No medical update this morning for Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher

We’re all waiting for the same thing this morning, aren’t we? We’re all waiting to see what the Habs have to say about Patrik Laine and defenseman David Reinbacher.

But it won’t happen this morning.

The club won’t be issuing a medical update this morning. It could happen later today, but realistically, it’ll have to be tomorrow.

No medical update on Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher at the moment. Maybe later today, but most likely tomorrow. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 30, 2024

Basically, it won’t make much difference in the short term as the guys aren’t about to return. Saturday’s eye test doesn’t lie: they’re in bad shape.

Both guys were obviously absent from the rink on the heels of today’s training session. That’s going to be the case for quite a few more days, obviously.

It’s also worth noting that, on the Habs’ official training camp sheet, the two European players are officially on the list of players unable to train.

New list of players. The injured (Harvey-Pinard, Laine, Reinbacher, Miller and Price) are on the back. Guhle now listed with healthy players pic.twitter.com/2QEHvpXI3D – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) September 30, 2024

No surprises here.

It’s worth noting that this morning, Laine still showed up in Brossard. My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook immortalized the whole thing when he saw the player show up on the players’ bench.

Obviously, he had a brace on his knee and was on crutches. He’s in no condition to skate.

Patrik Laine is not on the ice… But he is on the bench in Brossard this morning. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/R8TbBFPfhq – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 30, 2024

This reminds us of Kirby Dach last year. The center forward, despite his injury, often attended training from the bench. He felt more part of the group, I guess.To be continued.