Kaiden Guhle and Oliver Kapanen training with the regulars

After a day off yesterday, the Canadiens are back on the ice this morning.

Obviously, I’m not here to report that David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine are here, as that would be a huge lie. Both are injured, and when the news gets out, it will.

It’s worth noting that both are currently off the active camp roster. Along with Carey Price, Quentin Miller and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, they are among the camp’s injured players.

New list of players. The injured (Harvey-Pinard, Laine, Reinbacher, Miller and Price) are on the back. Guhle now listed with healthy players pic.twitter.com/2QEHvpXI3D – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) September 30, 2024

Two interesting things to note: – Oliver Kapanen is back with the group – Kaiden Guhle too, but in a non-contact jersey @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/iCBOTfAp3w – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 30, 2024

As you can see, that leaves 15 forwards, nine defenders and three goalkeepers. That leaves just four more cuts to be made, presumably including Jakub Dobes and Adam Engstrom?On the ice, Kaiden Guhle, with his no-contact jersey, and Oliver Kapanen are back with the regular line-up this morning. A good first step.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Josh Anderson didn’t show up on the ice when his teammates arrived for practice. We’re talking about a day of treatments.

He had struggled on Saturday, but had finished the game.

Cole Caufield is hungry. He’s still working on improving his shot. He’s one of the first to jump on the ice for practice (10:30am), and he’s completing drills with Adam Nicholas. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/n7TmxkWujH – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 30, 2024

Interesting because a team source just told me it could be 1-2 more days – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) September 30, 2024

The #CFMTL will train today and tomorrow at the Nutrilait Center, before heading to Atlanta. Games Wednesday in Atlanta and Saturday in Charlotte. The team will stay in Atlanta between the 2 games. Will not be returning to MTL. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 30, 2024

