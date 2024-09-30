Skip to content
Kaiden Guhle and Oliver Kapanen training with the regulars

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a day off yesterday, the Canadiens are back on the ice this morning.

Obviously, I’m not here to report that David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine are here, as that would be a huge lie. Both are injured, and when the news gets out, it will.

It’s worth noting that both are currently off the active camp roster. Along with Carey Price, Quentin Miller and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, they are among the camp’s injured players.

As you can see, that leaves 15 forwards, nine defenders and three goalkeepers. That leaves just four more cuts to be made, presumably including Jakub Dobes and Adam Engstrom?

On the ice, Kaiden Guhle, with his no-contact jersey, and Oliver Kapanen are back with the regular line-up this morning. A good first step.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Josh Anderson didn’t show up on the ice when his teammates arrived for practice. We’re talking about a day of treatments.

He had struggled on Saturday, but had finished the game.

Details to follow…


