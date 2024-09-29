P.K. Subban is furious with Cédric Paré and his disgraceful gesture

Since last night, a new name has topped the list of players hated by Montreal Canadiens fans: Cédric Paré.

The man who seems to have ended Patrik Laine’s season after taking out his knee has overtaken (for the moment) Brad Marchand on this list.

Such an act is simply unacceptable.

While it may not have been his original intention, the choice of move Paré used to counter Laine wasn’t the brightest.

In short, many fans and experts are denouncing the disgraceful gesture by the Québécois, who was trying to prove that he has a place in the NHL.

P.K. Subban recently reacted to the situation, and he wasn’t shy about his comments.

He deplored the lack of respect shown to NHL stars, especially in preseason, and made his fury at Paré quite clear.

“You have to respect star players in the NHL. There can’t be any dirty tricks on our star players. I’m sorry, but I didn’t pay to see Cédric Paré play. I paid admission to see Patrik Laine play.” – P.K. Subban

Afterwards, Subban made it clear that after a hit like that on a star player, Paré should have thrown down the gloves.

He can’t run away from the fight, even if it’s against a certain Arber Xhekaj.

Confronting the colossus in a fight may make the player think more carefully about his future actions, and his mere presence should give opponents pause for thought.Taking out the knee in a short-handed preseason game has absolutely no place.

The fact that Xhekaj lunged at Paré even though he didn’t want to fight wasn’t the right thing to do.

But if Paré had been punished on the sequence, Xhekaj wouldn’t have had to avenge his teammate like that.

At the end of Subban’s video, the former Habs star ended it all with a message that has the merit of being clear, while wishing the Finn a speedy recovery:

“There has to be respect in a preseason game. It doesn’t bode well for Laine and what happened last night should never have happened, it was disgusting.” – P.K. Subban

And he ended his video with these words.Greg Lanctot also had his say in the matter.

He passed on his message regarding the decision not to punish Paré in any way, on BPM Sports‘ weekend show, Le Tailgate Weekend.

"What time are referees in this league going to put their knickers on?"@datgregtho reacts to the hit Patrik Laine took yesterday

Already he received no penalty on the play, although a five-minute misconduct and a match expulsion would have been richly deserved.But on top of that, the Disciplinary Committee decided not to suspend him either, or even fine him.This is truly unacceptable, as it was undoubtedly a dangerous gesture.

Whether it was intentional or not doesn’t change the fact that the act itself is downright dangerous.

Once again, the committee gets away with suspending a player who should have been suspended.

