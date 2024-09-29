We’re heading for a battle between Oliver Kapanen and Emil Heineman for a post

And it allows us to see which youngsters are currently in the club’s sights should a forward spot open up in the next few days.

In fact, after yesterday’s and today’s cuts, we can see that there are 16 forward players left in town. And of those 16, we know that at least one of them isn’t exactly healthy: Patrik Laine.

Forwards: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Alex Barré-Boulet, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Emil Heineman, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook, Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.

Here, including Laine, are the players remaining in the forward camp.

If the Habs start with 14 forwards (which they probably will) and Patrik Laine is destined (in all likelihood) for the injured list, it’s safe to assume there’s only one cut left to make.

Anderson, Armia, Caufield, Dach, Dvorak, Evans, Gallagher, Newhook, Roy, Slaf and Suzuki, barring any surprises, will be 11 of the 12 forwards in uniform for the start of the season. Barré-Boulet and Pezzetta should make the club (Pezz will, anyway), but we don’t know if they’ll be on the ice on October 9.

Heineman and Kapanen are two players who really don’t have a guaranteed spot, but who are still #InTheMix for a position. Laine’s injury is likely to open a door for them.

The fact that they are the last two “youngsters” at camp is a good clue. The fact that Martin St-Louis gave both guys top-6 chances in Thursday’s game is another clue.

Heineman, who has four games of NHL experience, has a good shot and plays on the wing. He was acquired by the current administration in the deal that sent Tyler Toffoli to Calgary.Kapanen, on the other hand, has no NHL experience and was drafted by Marc Bergevin. But he plays center (and wings, if need be), has a fiery camp and seems ready for the next step.

Heineman will go to Laval (where a recall is easy) if he’s cut from camp. Kapanen, meanwhile, will go to Sweden if he doesn’t break into Martin St-Louis’ line-up following camp.

It’s possible that the Habs will go with eight defensemen and 13 forwards, but if not, all indications are that both prospects will have a chance to replace Patrik Laine if that’s what the Habs need. But don’t forget that Kent Hughes can also pick up reinforcements on the open market…

Extension

– Because there’s always next year.

Just wait till next season when #Habs can add Demidov AND Laine to this roster!! pic.twitter.com/8TDVyTn7xi – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) September 29, 2024

– Defensively, it’s safe to assume that Mike Matheson, David Savard, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble and Justin Barron will start the season in Montreal. And with Kaiden Guhle expected to be healthy, there’s only one spot left (if we go with seven) for Arber Xhekaj or Logan Mailloux. Bet on WiFi.

– Reminder: the Patrik Laine situation is making the guys emotional, and yesterday’s game was proof of that. How will the club respond?