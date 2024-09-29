HFTV launches GoFundMe in connection with Arber Xhekaj fine

Montreal Canadiens fans are still wondering whether Patrik Laine’s injury yesterday was a bad dream or not.

Seeing (or re-seeing) the images of his knee, we all realize that the same story of the injured starts all over again, as it does every year…

Yesterday, Arber Xhekaj came to his teammate’s defense, but this earned him a match expulsion, and today we learned that he’ll have to pay a fine.

The colossus avoided a suspension, but will have to pay a fine of $3385.42.

Seeing this fine, the HFTV page decided to launch a GoFundMe in connection with this fine, with a target of $3386.

Arber Xhekaj has spent his time off the ice doing charitable work for @TheAngelProjec1, which improves conditions for patients in Complex Care units, please consider leaving a donation! We are aiming for a random amount, let’s say 3386$.https://t.co/KCZaEhuihQ – HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 29, 2024

A very nice gesture from HFTV.Many people have already contributed to the fundraiser, as there is a very specific goal with the money that will be raised.

All donations will go to a charity close to Arber Xhekaj’s heart, The Angel Project.

It’s hard to explain how this will change the lives of so many patients and donation will help and we will never be able to repay xhekaj brothers for this. https://t.co/S12MsjvoMv – The Angel Project (@TheAngelProjec1) September 29, 2024

The Angel Project is a non-profit organization that collects donations to help families in need of hospital care.

Meanwhile, Cédric Paré, the man who injured Patrik Laine (intentionally or not) got off scot-free.

Looking at the list of donors on HFTV‘s GoFundMe, we can see the name Cédric Paré.

We can all wonder if the person behind Cédric Paré’s $5 donation is really the player who underwent Arber Xhekaj’s medicine.

However, the coincidence is simply too obvious to ignore.

There’s always the possibility that another Cédric Paré exists who has heard of this GoFundMe. It could also be a little comedian who decided to put this name behind his donation.

We can’t confirm anything, but questions are being asked, and the name Cédric Paré is becoming increasingly hated in Montreal.

