Cédric Paré: Habs fans invaded his Instagram with hateful comments

Last night’s nightmare is likely to haunt the Montreal Canadiens’ season for some time to come, especially if Patrik Laine’s injury turns out to be very serious.

The entire city is in mourning, and all because of a ridiculous hit by an AHL player.

The perpetrator was Cédric Paré from Québécois.

In the blink of an eye, Paré became the most hated and wanted man in Montreal.

The most hated man in Montreal tonight. Cedric Paré might not want to show his face in Québéc for a while… pic.twitter.com/b4T7OZNKaS – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 28, 2024

The 25-year-old Lévis native was playing his first career game at the Bell Centre, and let’s just say he made his mark, but in a very bad way.

He wanted to be noticed, and he did it in the most deplorable way imaginable: by injuring – intentionally, in my humble opinion – an opposing player.

Of course, after the game, Paré explained that his gesture was not intentional, and that he hoped Laine would be all right.

In French we call this “un lâche”. No guts. Laughing in his presser. Hope this guy never sets foot in any pro rink again. pic.twitter.com/uoVfPfCOSi – HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 29, 2024

The problem is, he said all this in a rather banal manner as if nothing had happened, and smiled later in his post-game interview.

It’s clear that the Québécois wasn’t yet aware of the huge storm he’d caused on social networks, otherwise I think he’d have been a little embarrassed.

Let’s just say that his smile/smile in this post-game interview didn’t really help his cause, and didn’t slow down the ardor of the thousands of Habs fans who lashed out at him via comments on his Instagram account.

Indeed, a slew of Montreal Canadiens fans took the time to insult and threaten Paré and his family on his (former) public Instagram account.

Honestly, it’s really not nice to see what people can say to someone without knowing them.

I totally understand the fans’ frustration, but to go and insult and threaten Paré like that, I find deplorable.

To take the time to write such things in the comments of a family photo is truly horrible.There are limits to what can be done, and this is one of them.No matter what the situation, such nastiness is unnecessary and unacceptable.

In short, it’s okay to be frustrated, but seriously, don’t go insulting the guy and his family gratuitously like that.

Overtime

Let’s wait and see how serious Patrik Laine’s injury is before we get ahead of ourselves, but it doesn’t look good. It’s extremely regrettable what happened yesterday. If Laine is ruled out for the season, Kent Hughes will have no choice but to react “to be in the mix” in my… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 29, 2024

– The Bruins went after Michkov last night, and captain Sean Couturier made sure to defend him.

As I said previously – and I know I’m not alone. It’s the first season in a few where I came into #Habs camp NOT dreaming of a top pick. But wanting to see what damage this group could do. And now we won’t get to see this group at all. – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) September 29, 2024

You had to watch the first episode of the rebuilding series to realize that this isn’t the first time the Habs have been shuffled around in exhibition games. Last year, the Senators did exactly the same thing, and Kaiden Guhle came very close to… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 29, 2024

