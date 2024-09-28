Canadiens cut 27 players (including Owen Beck) from training camp

The Canadiens started training camp with 59 players. And until tonight, everyone still had a place in camp.

But following tonight’s game, the Habs announced that 27 players would be heading to the Rocket for the next round. 11 prospects who could aspire (contractually speaking) to a spot and 16 players who were there more to fill out a jersey will therefore be heading to Rocket camp.

27 players have been cut by the #CH. Of these, Owen Beck is the most notable. I’d have thought we’d want to give him one more game, possibly! #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/wzWQ8qNUF3 pic.twitter.com/T9bynFiKQz – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) September 29, 2024

Of the lot, Owen Beck is the biggest name.

Looking at the remaining names, it’s clear that there are too many guys for the 23 available spots. There are still several cuts to be made between now and October 9, we agree.

Here are the remaining guys.

–Forwards: Josh Anderson, Joel Armia, Alex Barré-Boulet, Cole Caufield, Lucas Condotta, Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Brandon Gignac, Emil Heineman, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook, Michael Pezzetta, Joshua Roy, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki.

–Defensemen / goalkeepers: Justin Barron, Adam Engstrom, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Mike Matheson, David Reinbacher, David Savard, Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

Of the lot, Kaiden Guhle is injured, although he has started skating again. We know that Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher, who left the Bell Centre on crutches today, are too. And if you like, you can add Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who has been injured since the summer.

Oliver Kapanen is still here. Does the fact that he won’t be reporting to the Rocket have anything to do with it? Of course it does. But does Laine’s injury open the door a little more? Possibly, yes.

Oliver Kapanen, in particular, is still fighting for a position. https://t.co/eu7aRn0ddL – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 29, 2024

Logically, we can assume that the Habs will cut one goaltender (Dobes) and three defensemen. Reinbacher (injured), Engstrom and Mailloux are the most likely candidates to start at the bottom.

Among the forwards, four spots will have to be freed up. Condotta will be cut, but guys like Gignac, Heineman and Kapanen will be fighting for Laine’s place, in the event that he doesn’t start the season.

This week with the Habs

The Habs will have Sunday off, and on Monday, training will resume. The club has one practice and one game scheduled for Tuesday (at home) against the Sens.

On Wednesday, after training, the guys will head to Tremblant for the club’s closed retreat. And next Saturday, the Senators (on the road) are on the menu for the last preparatory game of the year.