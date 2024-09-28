Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Patrik Laine leaves the Bell Centre on crutches

 Auteur: mgarcia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine leaves the Bell Centre on crutches
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Following the Habs’ 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, we now turn our attention to Patrik Laine’s state of health.

Obviously, details won’t be available any time soon, but he was seen leaving the Bell Centre on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

The fact that he still can’t put any weight on his leg is bad news indeed.

And as Marc Dumont pointed out, everyone’s different, but when the knee is swollen, it’s 100% difficult to take x-rays.

Remember that last year, it took a few days to find out that Kirby Dach would miss the rest of the regular season.

There are several possible scenarios in the Finn’s case:

An X-ray will clarify everything.

And in all likelihood, it won’t be tomorrow, for both Laine and David Reinbacher.

In any case, once again, we hope it’s not too serious.

For his part, Martin St-Louis has had no further news.


Extension

Like the Habs, the Alouettes lost. The Montreal CF won.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content