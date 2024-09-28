Patrik Laine leaves the Bell Centre on crutches

Following the Habs’ 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, we now turn our attention to Patrik Laine’s state of health.

Obviously, details won’t be available any time soon, but he was seen leaving the Bell Centre on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

The fact that he still can’t put any weight on his leg is bad news indeed.

Patrik Laine has left the Bell Centre in crutches and a knee brace – David (@DcalabrettaTFP) September 29, 2024

And as Marc Dumont pointed out, everyone’s different, but when the knee is swollen, it’s 100% difficult to take x-rays.

Remember that last year, it took a few days to find out that Kirby Dach would miss the rest of the regular season.

There are several possible scenarios in the Finn’s case:

Concerns for Laine are as follows Torn ACL (season over)

Torn MCL (depends on grade)

Torn meniscus (4-6 weeks if trimmed, 4+ months if repaired)

Bone bruise (week-to-week) Can be just 1, multiple or all of the above injuries Exam is helpful but MRI tomorrow will clarify https://t.co/0CXeDoP24C – Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) September 28, 2024

An X-ray will clarify everything.

And in all likelihood, it won’t be tomorrow, for both Laine and David Reinbacher.

#Habs will have day off Sunday so unlikely we will get any update on injuries to Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher until Monday #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 29, 2024

In any case, once again, we hope it’s not too serious.

Martin St-Louis on Patrik Laine: ” hopefully it’s not too serious ” @CanadiensMTL – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) September 29, 2024

