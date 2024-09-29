Brandon Gignac and Lucas Condotta placed in waivers

Brandon Gignac and Lucas Condotta placed in waiversAuteur: jdavis
After yesterday’s chaotic game against the Leafs, the Canadiens made some cuts.
The Canadiens have placed forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac for waivers with a view to trading them to the Laval Rocket.
The Canadiens have placed forwards Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac on waivers for the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 29, 2024
Condotta and Gignac didn’t have much chance of making the club, and they’re known as good (young) AHL veterans.
Barring a surprise, I don’t see either of them being claimed by an NHL team… Especially in Gignac’s case, because he has a big salary in the AHL.
More details to come…