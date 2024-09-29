Skip to content
Brandon Gignac and Lucas Condotta placed in waivers

After yesterday’s chaotic game against the Leafs, the Canadiens made some cuts.

27 players (including Owen Beck) were cut by the organization.

Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac were not part of the wave of cuts, but we learned today that they have been placed in the waivers:

Is this news surprising?

Not necessarily.

Condotta and Gignac didn’t have much chance of making the club, and they’re known as good (young) AHL veterans.

Barring a surprise, I don’t see either of them being claimed by an NHL team… Especially in Gignac’s case, because he has a big salary in the AHL.

More details to come…

