Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Only 7:32 of playing time for Demidov today (and one assist)

 Auteur: mjohnson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Only 7:32 of playing time for Demidov today (and one assist)
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

There’s a lot of frustration and disappointment among Montreal Canadiens fans right now.

It’s only natural.

That said, I don’t want to be the one to bring more bad news… But let’s just say that Ivan Demidov’s playing time today in the KHL won’t please Habs fans.

You have to start at the beginning of the game to add context.

In the first period, Demidov was one of the most involved players on the ice, and he picked up a point for his effort.

He also picked up an assist in the second period on his team’s first goal of the game:

It was after this, however, that things started to go wrong.

SKA trailed by two goals with 10 minutes left in the second period, and Demidov took a penalty that might well not have been called.

When you see the opposing player diving onto the ice, you’d think he’d overdone it a bit… And Demidov’s reaction says it all:

Even though the referee’s decision seemed questionable, the SKA head coach decided to make his young player pay.

How? By benching him for the remainder of the second period… And for almost the entire third period.

The Canadiens prospect spent a grand total of 7 minutes and 32 seconds on the ice:

  • 6 appearances in the first period (4:24)
  • 3 second-period assists (1:48)
  • 1 third-period appearance (1:20)

Let’s just say that Roman Rotenberg has a special way of using Demidov, and that’s sure not to the delight of Habs management.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton must be on a roll right now: Reinbacher and Laine seem to be seriously injured in a warm-up game, Demidov remains on the bench after receiving a penalty he didn’t deserve…

Good thing it’s sunny outside in Montreal today!


Overtime

– I love it.

– Ouain…

– Craig Berube enjoyed Nick Robertson’s game last night.

– Logical.

– So much the better!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content