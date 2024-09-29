Arber Xhekaj avoids suspension

Arber Xhekaj avoids suspensionAuteur: mgarcia
Arber Xhekaj’s name has been on everyone’s lips since last night.
At this point, we were wondering if the Habs defenseman was going to be punished by the National League… But no, in the end.
We agree that it’s nothing too serious, and he gets off lightly because he really could have been suspended :
Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj has been fined $3,385.42, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct on Toronto’s Cedric Pare.
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 29, 2024
