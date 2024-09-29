The Maple Leafs also tried to injure Lane Hutson

Once again this year, we’re treated to a number of unfortunate situations that prove once again that the preseason is unnecessarily far too long.

Six to seven preparatory games is too many, while too many key players end up with major injuries before the season has even taken off.

After Drew Doughty with the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week, it was the Montreal Canadiens’ turn to see their players go down fighting in meaningless preparatory games.

These are two potentially heavy long-term losses, all because of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ insignificant AHL and ECHL players, who had only one goal last night: to hurt the Habs’ players.

And tell yourself that the Habs are “lucky” to get away with only two injuries, because the Maple Leafs also tried to do the same to Lane Hutson as they did to Patrik Laine.

They tried to do it on Hutson aswell that’s crazy #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pZGkVqdpmX – Tropicalchel (@tropicalchel) September 29, 2024

Yes, you saw it right, another insignificant Maple Leafs player not only deliberately stuck out his knee at Lane Hutson, but also, in the photo, you can see that #25’s shoulder is very high and clearly placed with the aim of hitting Hutson in the head.

Honestly, it’s a disgusting thing to see, even if Lane Hutson fortunately escapes unscathed.

Just imagine if the Habs had lost Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson, the two players who are making this season interesting and exciting for fans, back-to-back in the same pre-season game.

I think many would have simply given up and X’d this season.

In short, the plumbers of the Toronto Maple Leafs were clearly on a mission last night, to hurt everything that moves on the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s truly deplorable, especially as these attempts and successes at injury were intentional and, above all, carried out with disgraceful blows.

That’s how much we wanted to avenge Michael Pezzetta’s body check that hurt John Tavares?

Seriously?

Checks are part of the sport. Knees and shoulders to the face aren’t.

In short, let’s hope that one day the National Hockey League wakes up and realizes that there are too many warm-up games, which only cause problems and unnecessary injuries.

What’s the point of having NHL players play AHL and ECHL plumbers for six or seven games to prepare them for the regular season?

Overtime

It does absolutely nothing.

– An eighth point in ten games for Demidov.

A much-deserved assist by Ivan Demidov, who’s been SKA’s best player today. https://t.co/7zMDp932Ze – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 29, 2024

– Are you still excited?

The countdown has reached single digits. The journey to reach the 100-point plateau begins anew in North America in just nine days! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/BHRVu7I2fr – NHL (@NHL) September 29, 2024

– Indeed.