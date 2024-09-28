Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher in the dressing room at the start of the match

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens take on Team Z of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Can’t go wrong, you say? Well, think again. Not even four minutes into the game, David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine were injured and retired to the dressing room.

In Laine’s case, it looks extremely serious and I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses the season…

Laine straight to the dressing room. This didn’t look good at all. pic.twitter.com/Y0F4wEpKW8 – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 28, 2024

Let’s hope it’s just a sprain, but it doesn’t look good.

Hopefully just a sprain for Laine.@CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/wiI8LCKdKe – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 28, 2024

Seconds later, Arber Xhekaj protected his teammate by rushing at Laine’s attacker, Cédric Paré. The Habs defender was thrown out of the game, of course.

The damage was done, however…

