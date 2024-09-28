Skip to content
Patrik Laine and David Reinbacher in the dressing room at the start of the match

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens take on Team Z of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Can’t go wrong, you say? Well, think again. Not even four minutes into the game, David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine were injured and retired to the dressing room.

In Laine’s case, it looks extremely serious and I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses the season…

Let’s hope it’s just a sprain, but it doesn’t look good.

Seconds later, Arber Xhekaj protected his teammate by rushing at Laine’s attacker, Cédric Paré. The Habs defender was thrown out of the game, of course.

The damage was done, however…

Details to follow…

