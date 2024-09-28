Juraj Slafkovsky just misses the top-50 NHL players, according to Sportsnet

A few days ago, Sportsnet unveiled its list of the NHL’s top 50 players.

Nick Suzuki was on the list (47th) and, of course, he was the only Habs player. However, another of the team’s players just missed out on the top-50, and according to the English-language network, this player could be among the NHL’s top 50 next year.

As our team at Sportsnet revealed our NHL top 50 players list, Jason Bukala presents 10 more names for your consideration that could have been included … and will most certainly be included in future rankings.

The player in question is Juraj Slafkovsky.Slaf is one of 10 players who just missed the cut. And the other nine players are no deuce of spades.They are Jake Oettinger, Wyatt Johnston, Brock Faber, Robert Thomas, Clayton Keller, Tage Thompson, Quinton Byfield, Josh Morrissey and Devon Toews.

According to Sportsnet, the Slovakian improved a great deal last year, and if his progress continues, he could easily crack the top-50 for the 2025-2026 season. According to the site, it’s only a matter of time before he reaches the 30-goal plateau.

Last year, he scored 20 goals, but let’s not forget that he had a slow start to the season. If he can be consistent over 82 games from game one of the regular season, 30 goals are within his grasp this season.

It’s worth noting that Steven Stamkos and Alexander Ovechkin don’t even feature in the top-50, nor are they even in the top-10.

But it’s not just Sportsnet that has Slaf in high esteem. In its post stipulating that there are only 10 days left before the start of the regular season, the NHL has placed the Canadiens’ protégé in the middle of the bottom 10 overall picks in its infographic.

The NHL is a Juraj Slafkovsky Respecter

