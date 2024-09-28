Skip to content
Flyers: Jett Luchanko impresses management more than Matvei Michkov

At this year’s Flyers camp, Matvei Michkov is undoubtedly the guy getting the most attention. The forward, who is the team’s top prospect, arrived in America sooner than expected, and we’ll be seeing him in the NHL as early as this season.

And of course, in Philadelphia, it’s all the rage.

For the moment, Michkov is having a solid camp. We’ve seen him have some great flashes in the preparatory games.

That said, as much as fans already love him, Michkov isn’t necessarily the prospect who’s falling on the eye of Philadelphia executives the most.

On the most recent episode of Tellement Hockey(Radio-Canada), Martin Leclerc confided that he chatted to Flyers executives when they were in Montreal this week… and something came up:

Michkov is doing very well, but the one who impresses us the most is really Jett Luchanko. – Flyers executives, as reported by Martin Leclerc

For those less familiar with him, Luchanko was the Flyers’ first-round pick in the last draft (13th overall). He’s not necessarily the most offensive, but we’re talking about a guy with a very complete game.

Despite his age of 18, he doesn’t make many mistakes on the ice… and we know that John Tortorella likes that kind of player.

Mind you, this doesn’t (necessarily) mean that management thinks Luchanko is better than Mishkov. That said, despite the presence of the Russian phenomenon, the Flyers’ staff is most impressed by the young Luchanko’s work.

But that hasn’t stopped John Tortorella from giving Mishkov some love in the media, saying he doesn’t want to stifle the youngster’s creativity. It’s rare to see Torts say such things publicly.

We’ll see if Luchanko can force the Flyers’ hand, but at the moment, he really does seem to be the one who’s won the most points since the start of training camp in Philadelphia.

And it’s impressive to see that in a context where he finds himself in Michkov’s shadow at camp.


