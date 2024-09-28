Aatos Koivu scores his first career professional goal

At the last draft, Aatos Koivu was selected by the Canadiens. Naturally, it was a choice that caused quite a stir, given the youngster’s surname.

After all, he’s the son of a former captain of the organization.

Since then, the kid has been rolling his hump in Finland, where he continues to develop. At 18, he’s playing professionally.

Today was Koivu’s ninth game of the season. Before the game, he had just two assists to his name, and was still in search of his first goal…

But he made it happen today. Koivu took advantage of a good chance in the offensive zone to demonstrate the quality of his wrist shot.

The goalkeeper couldn’t do much about it.

Aatos Koivu scores his first career Liiga goal. A great showcase of his shooting skill. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qhD830FMkT – Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) September 28, 2024

It’s a first goal this season for the youngster, but it’s also his first career professional goal. Last year, he played four games in the pros without scoring a single point.

After nine games, Koivu now has one goal and two assists on his record. Obviously, this doesn’t sound particularly impressive at first glance, but it’s important to remember that he’s an 18-year-old playing in an adult league.

It’s worth noting, however, that the youngster’s place in the line-up is not necessarily fixed. Yesterday, for example, we saw him on the right wing of the first line… but today, he found himself on the right wing of the fourth line.

Yesterday’s experience on the first line seems to have been more of a one-off than anything else, given that the kid is more often than not on the fourth line, but clearly, they seem open to giving him greater opportunities on occasion.

So we’ll see if Koivu can build on this for the rest of his season, but clearly, he seems to have a high-quality shot. It will be up to him to find a way to use it more often.

