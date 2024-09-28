Logan Mailloux: being placed with the LAH guys yesterday “bothered” him

This training camp, we knew Logan Mailloux would be fighting for a spot. After a big rookie year in the AHL, we saw him in the mix for a spot on the Habs blue line this season.

Especially since right-handed defensemen aren’t a dime a dozen in Montreal.

That said, even if Mailloux isn’t having a disastrous camp, he’s not having a very good one either. He doesn’t necessarily look like a guy who deserves to start the year in Montreal right now.

And yesterday, seeing him train with the LAH guys was a sign that the Habs are moving in the same direction. Nothing’s set in stone… but it was a pretty clear message.

And that didn’t sit well with the defender. Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports) asked him if it “bothered” him… and Mailloux made no secret of the fact that it did.

My trade this morning with Logan Mailloux. Expect a big game from him tonight. -You describe your camp as "decent". What would you like to do better to be able to call it "good"? "I'd say it's mostly in terms of my puck handling. I haven't…

The defender, aware that he’s not having a great camp, knows he’s capable of better, and wants to prove his worth by the end of camp. He feels he can do better when he touches the puck, but he doesn’t have much time left to prove it.

That said, he still has some time left. Mailloux will be in action tonight at the Bell Centre, playing on the right of Arber Xhekaj.

We’re talking about two guys who, according to Marc Antoine Godin, are the two guys currently vying for the last defense spot. Mailloux will therefore have to shine… alongside his main “rival”.

Players in training : Slaf – Suz – CC

Newhook – Dach – Laine

Roy – Beck – Anderson

Farrell – Condotta – Davidson Matheson – Reinbacher

Hutson – Savard

Xhekaj – Mailloux

Guhle (extra) Primeau – Monty It could really look like this tonight. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2024

Note that in this game, the team’s first two trios will be in action, as will the first two pairs of defensemen (excluding David Reinbacher, who is probably there by default in Kaiden Guhle’s absence). Owen Beck, meanwhile, will have a big test in the middle of the third line.

But right now, you can sense that Mailloux really intends to have a big game tonight. It’s one thing to say it, but quite another to do it… and it’s up to him to prove that he deserves to start the year in Montreal.

In Overtime

– Oliver Kapanen resumed training today. He won’t play tonight, though.

Oliver Kapanen is on the ice with the group that won't be playing tonight. Missed yesterday's practice due to treatment.

– Can’t wait to see him in action tonight.

"FINALLY a Saturday night at the Bell Centre!" – Kirby Dach, probably

#GoHabsGo

