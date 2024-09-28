Skip to content
Logan Mailloux: being placed with the LAH guys yesterday “bothered” him

 Auteur: dmiller
Credit: Getty Images
This training camp, we knew Logan Mailloux would be fighting for a spot. After a big rookie year in the AHL, we saw him in the mix for a spot on the Habs blue line this season.

Especially since right-handed defensemen aren’t a dime a dozen in Montreal.

That said, even if Mailloux isn’t having a disastrous camp, he’s not having a very good one either. He doesn’t necessarily look like a guy who deserves to start the year in Montreal right now.

And yesterday, seeing him train with the LAH guys was a sign that the Habs are moving in the same direction. Nothing’s set in stone… but it was a pretty clear message.

And that didn’t sit well with the defender. Anthony Martineau(TVA Sports) asked him if it “bothered” him… and Mailloux made no secret of the fact that it did.

The defender, aware that he’s not having a great camp, knows he’s capable of better, and wants to prove his worth by the end of camp. He feels he can do better when he touches the puck, but he doesn’t have much time left to prove it.

That said, he still has some time left. Mailloux will be in action tonight at the Bell Centre, playing on the right of Arber Xhekaj.

We’re talking about two guys who, according to Marc Antoine Godin, are the two guys currently vying for the last defense spot. Mailloux will therefore have to shine… alongside his main “rival”.

Note that in this game, the team’s first two trios will be in action, as will the first two pairs of defensemen (excluding David Reinbacher, who is probably there by default in Kaiden Guhle’s absence). Owen Beck, meanwhile, will have a big test in the middle of the third line.

But right now, you can sense that Mailloux really intends to have a big game tonight. It’s one thing to say it, but quite another to do it… and it’s up to him to prove that he deserves to start the year in Montreal.


