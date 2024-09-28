Skip to content
Training: Kaiden Guhle is back with the rest of the group

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
We all had a bit of a scare when we learned that Kaiden Guhle would miss a good part of training camp due to injury.

It’s only appendicitis, but still, we don’t want to relive scenarios identical to the last two seasons with multiple injuries.

Guhle had been training on his own recently, and this morning, the Habs defenseman was back with the rest of the group at practice.

You can see that Guhle is wearing a gray sweater, suggesting that he’s not yet 100%.

Obviously, Guhle isn’t expected to play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre, but he could perhaps play a warm-up game before the end of camp.

