Training: Kaiden Guhle is back with the rest of the group

We all had a bit of a scare when we learned that Kaiden Guhle would miss a good part of training camp due to injury.

It’s only appendicitis, but still, we don’t want to relive scenarios identical to the last two seasons with multiple injuries.

Kaiden Guhle is back on the ice. He trained solo yesterday, but to see him back with the group is great news. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/y4u1qWFzn8 – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2024

Guhle had been training on his own recently, and this morning, the Habs defenseman was back with the rest of the group at practice.

You can see that Guhle is wearing a gray sweater, suggesting that he’s not yet 100%.

Extension

Details to come

Obviously, Guhle isn’t expected to play tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre, but he could perhaps play a warm-up game before the end of camp.