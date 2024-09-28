“The last defensive position is between Logan Mailloux and Arber Xhekaj”.Auteur: mjohnson
Hockey fans, we’re almost there! Only ten days remain until the start of the 2024-2025 National Hockey League season in North America, on October 8.
In fact, there are still far too many players left in the Habs’ training camp, so there are still a number of players to be cut.
Seeing Xhekaj’s name in this latest defensive battle, and therefore in danger of going to Laval, may surprise some, but in the end, as Godin explains, Xhekaj didn’t have the best of sides.
He had a tough game against the Maple Leafs, and didn’t visit Max Domi, which puts him somewhat in the hot soup at the moment.
Of course, in the end, Xhekaj should have the upper hand over Mailloux, given his experience, but especially given that when he’s in the lineup, his teammates play with more security, ease and confidence.
Let’s not forget, too, that Mailloux is having an ordinary camp, which doesn’t work in his favor when it comes to taming an NHL guy.
In short, here’s what I think the defensive pairings should look like to start the season.
Matheson – Guhle
Hutson – Savard
Xhekaj/Struble – Barron
Overtime
– To be followed very closely.
I’m in Brossard for Habs training.
Several players who will be at the Rocket camp are training on the 2nd ice. Some of them should also be playing in Trois-Rivières this season.
Pascal Vincent and Francis Bouillon are also on the ice. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/LDGCMYZULc
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 28, 2024
