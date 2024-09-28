Skip to content
Bad news for Ivan Demidov and SKA: long-term injury to Evgeny Kuznetsov

 Auteur: ewilson
Bad news for Ivan Demidov and SKA: long-term injury to Evgeny Kuznetsov
Since the start of his KHL season with SKA St. Petersburg, the Habs’ top forward prospect, Ivan Demidov, has generally been getting his ice time on the third line.

So, despite a short stint on the fourth line, Demidov has always played with former National Hockey League standout Evgeny Kuznetsov.

In fact, the two players seemed to have developed a fine chemistry to date, with Kuznetsov even assisting Demidov’s first career goal.

In short, even if Kuznetsov isn’t known as the best influence, he seems to be supporting the Habs’ prospects.

The bad news, however, is that Kuznetsov was injured in SKA’s last game, and the news isn’t very good.

The team announced that the center forward is expected to miss at least two months.

Details to come.


