Bad news for Ivan Demidov and SKA: long-term injury to Evgeny Kuznetsov

Bad news for Ivan Demidov and SKA: long-term injury to Evgeny KuznetsovAuteur: ewilson
Since the start of his KHL season with SKA St. Petersburg, the Habs’ top forward prospect, Ivan Demidov, has generally been getting his ice time on the third line.
In fact, the two players seemed to have developed a fine chemistry to date, with Kuznetsov even assisting Demidov’s first career goal.
In short, even if Kuznetsov isn’t known as the best influence, he seems to be supporting the Habs’ prospects.
The bad news, however, is that Kuznetsov was injured in SKA’s last game, and the news isn’t very good.
Bad news for SKA. pic.twitter.com/RU8zkWND3F
– KHL (@khl_eng) September 28, 2024
