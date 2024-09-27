Michael Pezzetta wants to be the best fourth line player in the league

Here are the trios in training:
Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky
Newhook – Dach – Laine
Roy – Dvorak – Anderson
Armia – Evans – Gallagher
Pezzetta
Matheson – Struble
Hutson – Savard
Xhekaj – Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
At least he doesn’t take it for granted, and knows he has to work hard to earn (and keep) his spot. He’s no longer the offensive player he once was as a youngster, but today he knows his role. He’s dedicated to the fourth line, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to be the best fourth line player in the league. In any case, he hasn’t looked bad so far.
My column on Michael Pezzetta embracing his role with Canadiens after being an offensive star in youth hockey growing up in Toronto. “For right now, my chair is just I want to be the best fourth-line left-winger in the league,” he says. #Habs: https://t.co/1F2a339WB5
That’s what Stu Cowan wrote on Montreal Gazette.
Even if he’s not the one to play on the powerplay or score 30 goals in a season, he still has his uses. Last year, he led the club in checking (he ranked 10th in the entire NHL).
He’s an energetic player who wants to prove he belongs in this league with every appearance.
Overtime
– It’s off to a good start.
Alex Ovechkin scores goal on first shot of preseason https://t.co/hPmRaUu03Q
– My evening is ruined.
This throwback Sedin video had to be scripted
(Via @canucks, H/T @canxawfc and @georgiatwiss) pic.twitter.com/CnYQU8t9tW
– They helped the Tigers qualify.
121 losses … https://t.co/AXv8T7Aybx
