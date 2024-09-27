Skip to content
Michael Pezzetta wants to be the best fourth line player in the league

Credit: Getty Images
The first game of the regular season will be played on October 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and between now and then, several players will see their fate revealed.

On the defensive side, I gave a summary in my most recent text.

As for the offensive side of the line-up, the 13 forwards who will have their place with the big club are known.

The trios in training give us a pretty good indication of who will be in the line-up on the heels of the opening game.

Here they are:

There are no surprises, and because of the congestion, guys like Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen, who had good camps, will have to wait before making the big club.

For his part, Michael Pezzetta, eligible for waivers, is the 13th forward. He knows his position is in danger.

At least he doesn’t take it for granted, and knows he has to work hard to earn (and keep) his spot. He’s no longer the offensive player he once was as a youngster, but today he knows his role. He’s dedicated to the fourth line, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting to be the best fourth line player in the league. In any case, he hasn’t looked bad so far.

That’s what Stu Cowan wrote on Montreal Gazette.

Even if he’s not the one to play on the powerplay or score 30 goals in a season, he still has his uses. Last year, he led the club in checking (he ranked 10th in the entire NHL).

He’s an energetic player who wants to prove he belongs in this league with every appearance.

At the end of the season, his contract expires. So this is a big season for him.

Will he get enough opportunities to make his mark?


