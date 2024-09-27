“Lane Hutson’s place is secured”Auteur: jwilliams
Before today’s training session, Mathias Brunet penned a paper in which he projected the Habs’ line-up.
Lane Hutson’s place on defense is a foregone conclusion. – Mathias Brunet
Rondelle libre | Formation du Canadien : les jeux sont (presque) faits https://t.co/6mnZDYB3TJ
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 27, 2024
Obviously, this isn’t exactly a surprise to anyone, but to hear it from someone as connected to the Habs as Mathias is, it adds another layer to what we already knew.
But what’s interesting is that today’s training tends to confirm his point.
What about Lane? On the Canadiens’ top-4 with David Savard and on one of the two power-play waves.
Here are the trios in training:
Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky
Newhook – Dach – Laine
Roy – Dvorak – Anderson
Armia – Evans – Gallagher
Pezzetta
Matheson – Struble
Hutson – Savard
Xhekaj – Barron
Montembeault
Primeau
– Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) September 27, 2024
That’s of course if nothing changes.
Even if I see Lane Hutson on the second power-play unit to start the year (which seems to be the case, anyway), it’s clear that he’ll have an important role from the start of the season. You can feel it.