Laine and Hutson not on the first wave of the power play

To improve the Habs’ performance on the power play, you need more goals.
It’s not the hardest thing on earth to understand.
Martin St-Louis will be in charge of the powerplay this season, and he’ll have several cards to play. The addition of Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson to the line-up, two guys renowned for their offensive talent, should help.
Here are the two power play waves at the Habs’ practice this lunchtime:
PP1
Suzuki – Slafkovsky – Caufield – Dach – Matheson
PP2
Newhook – Roy – Laine – Gallagher – Hutson pic.twitter.com/GZsyK5WfTN
– RDS (@RDSca) September 27, 2024
Should we necessarily be surprised by Martin St-Louis’ choices?
We’re still talking about a guy who finished last season among the elite in terms of offensive production for a defenseman.
For Laine, it’s simple: he needs to shake off the rust, and he still has some work to do on that front. Especially since Caufield would have made two players with the same style on the same power play, and I don’t know how well they can cohabit on the ice together.
In closing, seeing Lane Hutson train on one of the two power play units is part of the proof that he’s earned his place with the Habs.
I also like the fact that Martin St-Louis is giving him a chance to shine, because that’s how the little defenseman will gain confidence.
– The guys look like giants next to Martin St-Louis. Hehe.
#Habs head coach Martin St. Louis talking at practice with his first PP unit that includes Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/9hkFOq0lER
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 27, 2024