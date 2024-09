Did you know that if you put your nose in traffic, in front of the opposing net, chances are you can score hockey goals? Did you already know that?So did Ivan Demidov.

During his team’s (SKA) KHL game today, the Canadiens prospect stuck his nose in traffic and redirected a teammate’s pass. The result? He scored.

#Habs Ivan Demidov gets a back door tuck for SKA pic.twitter.com/1dOdegC078 – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 27, 2024

We’re talking about his fourth goal of the season in nine games at the time of writing. He also has three assists.

Details to come…