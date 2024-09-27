Oliver Kapanen out of training

Forward Oliver Kapanen will not participate in today’s on-ice sessions (treatment day). Forward Oliver Kapanen will not participate in today’s on-ice sessions (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 27, 2024

This lunchtime, the Canadiens are training in Brossard.The first thing you notice is that Oliver Kapanen is conspicuous by his absence. The man who played yesterday against the Maple Leafs is entitled to a day of treatment, as announced by the Habs.The club has made no further announcement.

It’s important to remember that the European is having an excellent training camp, and there are plenty of people who want to see him get a chance with the Habs at the start of the season.

He’ll have to dislodge a Christian Dvorak or a Jake Evans from this world to get there. Will it happen? Who knows. But first and foremost, he’ll have to be healthy.

Among other noteworthy aspects of training, Patrik Laine arrived ahead of the others. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook saw him practicing his shots before training.

He also saw him get angry when things didn’t go his way.

I get the impression that Laine is anxious to get his bearings back. Frustrated at having missed the net a few times during a drill, we see him poke the glass with his stick. He’s doing what he can to chase away the rust. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/RtsML3MU0Q – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 27, 2024

Overtime

– The third line again.

Set to host Severstal! Pleshkov (Serebryakov) Nikishin, Zaitsev – Zykov, Glotov, Gritsyuk Pedan, DeAngelo – Alistrov, Grigorenko, Plotnikov Falkovsky, Galenyuk – Bardakov, Kuznetsov, Demidov Vydrenkov – Tolchinsky, Vorobyov, Khairullin, Polyakov (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/qXqxw7effN – SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) September 27, 2024

– To be continued.

Montreal CF has made Tom Pearce and Bryce Duke available on the eve of a big game tomorrow at Stade Saputo. I have a feeling they’ll be in uniform tomorrow. My guess: Sirois, Alvarez, Corbo, Waterman, Pearce, JMR, Duke, Clark and Martinez. We’ll see tomorrow. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 27, 2024

– No, the Habs are not a playoff club.

Bernstein: Habs are not a playoff team https://t.co/Jdr1lPKd4O – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 27, 2024

– One-year contract.

Bryan Little will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets. Join us in honouring Litts at the game on Sunday, Oct. 20th. DETAILS https://t.co/wdI9IBp8mX

TICKETS https://t.co/DNFRVXaDLx pic.twitter.com/zNYPpyxyCt – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 27, 2024

– Notice to interested parties.