Oliver Kapanen out of training

Oliver Kapanen out of training
Credit: Getty Images
This lunchtime, the Canadiens are training in Brossard.

The first thing you notice is that Oliver Kapanen is conspicuous by his absence. The man who played yesterday against the Maple Leafs is entitled to a day of treatment, as announced by the Habs.

The club has made no further announcement.

It’s important to remember that the European is having an excellent training camp, and there are plenty of people who want to see him get a chance with the Habs at the start of the season.

He’ll have to dislodge a Christian Dvorak or a Jake Evans from this world to get there. Will it happen? Who knows. But first and foremost, he’ll have to be healthy.

Among other noteworthy aspects of training, Patrik Laine arrived ahead of the others. Colleague Marc-Olivier Cook saw him practicing his shots before training.

He also saw him get angry when things didn’t go his way.

Details to come…


