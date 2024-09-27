Kapanen: whether he plays in Europe or the NHL this season, he’ll burn a year on his contract

If Oliver Kapanen was unknown to fans before arriving at the Habs’ camp, the same cannot be said at the time of writing.

The forward is having a good time because he’s doing things the right way on the ice.

Will he be in Martin St-Louis’ line-up on October 9, when the Leafs visit the Bell Centre for the Habs’ season opener? This question is becoming increasingly popular…

There seems to be a chance that Kapanen will start the season in Montreal, but there’s also a world where the Habs decide to send him back to Sweden to continue his progression.

Regardless: it’s worth noting that he’ll burn through his first year of his Habs contract if he plays in the NHL OR Europe.

As Marco D’Amico points out in a tweet, that’s because Kapanen is 21… So “the nine-game rule” doesn’t apply in his case:

He’s 21, so the 9-game rule doesn’t apply. He burns the first year of his ELC regardless of where he plays this season. He can start the season in MTL and be sent back at any point. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) September 27, 2024

When I say “the nine-game rule”, I’m referring to the fact that teams can choose to send a rookie player (18 or 19 years old) back to junior after seeing him play nine NHL games.

The aim, obviously, is to avoid using up a year of the rookie’s contract.

Habs management will have a choice to make, and the most important one will be to focus on Kapanen’s development.

The Habs may decide that it’s better for his development to send him back to Europe to play on the big ice in an important role… But they may also think it’s better for him to play in the National Hockey League to gain experience and get used to the size of the rinks.

That’s what’s important, especially since the Habs’ decision will have no impact on his contract.

