7740 for a pair of tickets: the madness of the Canadiens’ opening game

Want to see the Montreal Canadiens AND not have to work overtime every day of your life for the next few months? Consider going after the opening game.

Every year, the opening game of a sports club is an eagerly awaited event. And this year, with the Canadiens, it’s intense once again.

The fact that the club kicks off at home (October 9 against Toronto), the buzz around the camp this year and the (potential) presence of guys like Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine are all factors that keep prices high.

For example? If you go to StubHub, you’ll see that tickets aren’t cheap. If you sort them by price, you can see that for two tickets stuck together, you have to scroll down a long way to see all the possibilities at $1,000 or more (in Canadian currency) per ticket.

The prize goes to this: $3870 per ticket. Taxes may be included, but it’s still $7740 for the pair.

Of course, you’ll tell me that StubHub is a site where people sell tickets. They can put whatever price they want on a site like that because of demand.

It’s the same thing with tickets.ca, for example.

I hear what you’re saying: let’s check out Ticket Master. Why that site? Because it’s the platform you land on when you go through the Habs website.

And as journalist Richard Dufour points out in an article in La Presse about ticket prices for the October 9 game, Ticker Master isn’t cheap either.

What does it look like? Let’s get right to the heart of the matter and mention that the most expensive tickets are priced at $2558.50 per unit, or over $5100 ($5117, to be precise) for the opening match.

Also note that it says this on the image: Applicable taxes can be added to your order at checkout.

But even if you take those big tickets out of the equation, there are plenty of tickets on the Habs website priced at over $1,000 each. It’s not as eye-catching as $2500, but it’s still intense. It’s for a well-informed public, and everyone knows it.

Remember that the Habs should be #InTheMix this year, but won’t be winning the Stanley Cup.

Overtime

– Reminder: the Habs will play tonight in Toronto. The club should be young. That’s right: it’s on the road.

The vast majority of the Habs’ top players are already on the ice in Brossard, with practice scheduled for 10:30. That suggests they won’t be in the line-up tonight. Expect a very young club in Toronto. Currently on the ice:… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 26, 2024

– Maple Leafs :

Maple Leafs lineup tonight. Auston Matthews absent, left Tuesday’s practice early, missed yesterday, but skating this morning with Calle Jarnkrok, another injury https://t.co/dgHn4jwWm0 – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) September 26, 2024

– News from the Flyers.

**Breaking News**

In speaking to people involved, I can confirm that G Kolosov is in the air right now en route to Philly to join @NHLFlyers for Training Camp, any past conflicts have been resolved. He looks forward to Camp with #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/nXUNZrn2Ln – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 26, 2024

– Drew Doughty: “just” a fracture? Possibly.

Doughty Update: Sources say #LAKings defenseman Drew Doughty sustained a left ankle injury. Initial quick x-ray showed a fracture, but he’s scheduled for additional imaging today. Hope is that it is only a fracture and not additional structural damage. Timeline TBD. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 26, 2024

