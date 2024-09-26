Yaroslav Askarov: “I heard the Predators were asking for Owen Beck”

Yaroslav Askarov has been the talk of the town this summer. The goaltender, who is a top prospect, requested a trade to the Nashville Predators because the club extended its association with Juuse Saros and because the plan was to send the Russian to the AHL.In the end, his wish was granted and instead of going to Milwaukee, Askarov will go to San Jose.

We know that several teams were in the running, including the Montreal Canadiens. And we know that once Jacob Fowler’s name was raised by Barry Trotz, Kent Hughes said no thanks.

Does this mean that Kent Hughes is definitely looking for a goalie? Not to me.

What it does tell me is that Habs management saw an opportunity to improve his situation in front of the net and explored it. It didn’t work, and they’re moving on to another call.

The reason it didn’t work out is undoubtedly the Preds’ asking price.

After all, if Pierre LeBrun is right AND Craig Button is also right, Nashville was asking for at least two big-ticket items for the Russian goalie: Fowler… and Owen Beck.

I hear the Predators are asking for Owen Beck. – Craig Button on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast

What’s also interesting is that Button has come a long way on the Fowler issue. And without contradicting LeBrun, he wondered why the Nashville club wanted a goalie like him when Saros is signed long-term.

His point? If Fowler looks at the whole thing and sees his path to Nashville blocked, all he has to do is stay in college and become a free agent in three years (thus not signing his entry-level contract) to avoid being snapped up behind the Preds’ elite goaltender.

So he doesn’t understand why Barry Trotz wanted him.

In my eyes, you go for the best value and if he’s ready to be a #1 goalie in five years, you trade Fowler (or Saros, if the situation calls for it) rendered there. But I also understand his point.

Remember that Beck, whom Button didn’t want to see leave for Askarov last month, has a good reputation in Montreal. He looks good in camp and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him playing games in Montreal in 2024-2025.

I’m not saying it’s going to happen in the first few weeks of October, but Beck is slowly making his mark.

A place for Kapanen or Owen Beck right now? “Not just yet!” pic.twitter.com/2aKvKSfZ4D – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) September 26, 2024

I’m of the opinion, however, that for the right transaction, Beck is the kind of guy who can go. Beck and Fowler – if that was all the demands – for a goalie who should be among the NHL’s elite in the medium term, I would have thought about it.

I’m not saying I would have said yes, because Fowler could be something, but I would have thought about it.

