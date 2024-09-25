At this training camp, Lane Hutson is one of the players we’re keeping a close eye on. The defenseman, who is fighting for a position, is one of the team’s bright prospects.

Above all, he’s an electrifying guy on the ice.

So far, Hutson is playing like a guy who wants nothing to do with starting the year in Laval. He’s stealing the show at camp, and he really looks like a special player.

And it’s not just me who says so: in a video clip published by the Habs’ X account, Nick Suzuki chats a bit about the defenseman with Macklin Celebrini (who played with Hutson in the NCAA)… and the captain had some good things to say about the kid:

We don’t have anyone like [Lane Hutson] in Montreal. – Nick Suzuki

We don't have anyone like [Lane Hutson] in Montreal. – Nick Suzuki

Suzuki is mostly referring to the youngster’s confidence, which is quite high. In particular, he tells Celebrini that in his very first NHL game, Hutson was already giving directions to his teammates by calling a play.

You can tell he’s not afraid to take his place.

Celebrini, for his part, believes in his former teammate’s chances of making the club this season. It’s interesting to see the Habs account share this sequence: you have to take some and leave some, of course, but you have to wonder if it would have been shared if the most likely avenue for the kid was to return to Laval to start the year.

But clearly, Hutson is a pretty special young player in the eyes of many. It’s not for nothing that there’s already talk of him dislodging Mike Matheson from the first wave of the power play, either now or in the future.

McGuire: Hutson is a better power play QB than Matheson

That said, if Hutson continues to play like this and maintains his confidence, he really does look like a player who’s in a good position to start the year in Montreal.

He probably had a position to lose at camp… and he’s not leaving his chair to another player.

– Martin St-Louis doesn’t talk to his players on the night the club loses. He’d rather let the dust settle than say something emotional.

“I try to find the right time to be rational with them (Habs players). Sometimes after a game, you’re not rational. When we lose, I prefer talking to my team the next day, when I’ve had the chance to look things over. When you’re emotional, you’ll usually regret what you say.”… pic.twitter.com/R3YG1PXugO – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 25, 2024

