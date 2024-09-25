Despite signing for $14M per season, Draisaitl left money on the table

On July 5, 2017, Connor McDavid signed an eight-year contract extension with the Oilers.Peter Chiarelli, who was GM of the club at the time, offered him a contract worth $12.5m per season, making #97 the highest-paid player in the National League.But what you may not have known is that McDave could have signed for more money.

Pierre LeBrun revealed the information during the first episode of his new podcast “Radar”, which he hosts alongside Anthony Desaulniers (BPM Sports).

The figure could have been higher. Draisaitl said: $14 million is correct. – Pierre LeBrun

Leon Draisaitl left money on the table and could have signed for even more than $14 million a year with the Oilers! To listen to @PierreVLeBrun ‘s new podcast with @Anthodezo: https://t.co/T0xxOUbWnS pic.twitter.com/tqJlIiRFje – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) September 25, 2024

According to the tipster, it was McDavid who wanted to leave money on the table at the last second to allow the Oilers to be more flexible with their payroll.The same goes for Draisaitl, who just signed a monster contract in Edmonton.According to LeBrun, Draisaitl could also have made more money annually:There are two ways of looking at this.Sure, $14 million a year is a lot of money for just about anyone on earth.

But on the other hand, Draisaitl probably could have received more by testing the free agent market, because he’s worth so much. When 100+ point players are available, they break the bank.

And with the cap set to rise in the next few years (we’re talking $93 million for the 25-26 season), it’s only natural to see the best players sign very lucrative contracts.

All this to say that Leon Draisaitl played his part in leaving money on the table, as did McDavid in 2017.

Now it remains to be seen whether the captain will do the same for his next contract (his deal ends in the summer of 2026)… And whether the Oilers will be able to take advantage of it before it’s too late.

