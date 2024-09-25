NHL.com predictions : Suzuki, Caufield and Slaf will have their best seasons ever

In 23-24, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky accomplished the same thing.

All three of the Habs’ young players enjoyed their best offensive seasons ever.

Suzuki (77 points), Caufield (65 points) and Slaf (50 points) were the club’s most productive forwards for the entire season.

What can we expect from the top line as the season gets underway?

NHL.com has answered that question… And if predictions are anything to go by, the three musketeers will again break their record for points in a single campaign:

81 points for Suzuki

75 points for Caufield

67 points for Slafkovsky

The NHL also predicts a 53-point season for Patrik Laine… And a 40-point season for Kirby Dach :

Caufield, Suzuki and Slafkovsky were very good in the second half of last season.

They started producing at a more-than-interesting pace, and that coincides nicely with Slaf’s blossoming.

But the difference is that the guys are going to be able to start the season together right from game #1.

They’ll be able to build on what they did at the end of last season, and if they can get results quickly, the confidence will build and they’ll have a great year on the ice.

It’s been years since the Habs have had (at least) three 60-point players in their line-up. The last time that happened was in 2014-2015… when Max Pacioretty (67 points), Tomas Plekanec (60 points) and P.K. Subban (60 points) accomplished the feat.

So we’re due. And it could happen this season if the first line continues to be so good.

