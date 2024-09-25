Nearly 10,000 tickets still available for King’s game in Quebec next week

Next week, the Kings will be in action in Quebec City.The Los Angeles outfit will take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday (October 3), and the Florida Panthers will also be in town on Saturday, October 5.

That said, with a week (more or less) to go before the two games at the Centre Vidéotron, there are still plenty of tickets available.

To date, 24,600 of the 34,000 tickets available have been sold for the two matches.

You don’t have to do the math to figure out that 10,000 tickets (approx.) are still available… as was the case at the end of August.

The bottom line is this: ticket sales have stalled, even if the Legault government’s goal was to demonstrate the hockey craze in Quebec City. #Expansion

Kings in Quebec City: nearly 10,000 tickets still available. https://t.co/h6CJYfvnBZ – Noovo Info (@NoovoInfo) September 25, 2024

Mathieu Boivin reported on the subject (Noovo):This is the perfect opportunity for fans in Quebec City to send a message to the National League.

On the other hand… I have a feeling that the subsidy offered by the government to bring the Kings to town is playing a role in ticket sales.

After all, many people are still frustrated by the government’s investment in bringing an NHL club to town for only two warm-up games. Especially since we’re talking about the Kings, a team that’s somewhat unknown to fans because they play in the West and are only seen once a year at the Bell Centre.

Also note that on Billets.ca, the cheapest ticket is $90… Does the price of attending the event also have an impact on the fact that there are so many tickets left at the moment?

Hmm…

I’m curious to see if the amphitheatre will be full next week and if more tickets will find takers between now and then. Because as it is now, we can’t expect the Centre Vidéotron to be full to bursting.

Overtime

